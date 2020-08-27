Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has arrived in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
The former Australia skipper and cricketing legend touched down in the UAE on Thursday and was snapped by the team in their hotel before undergoing his isolation period.
“Welcome to Dubai, @RickyPonting,” Delhi Capitals tweeted.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Capitals Indian players and members of support staff reached Dubai for the tournament.
Ponting will now join the players in undergoing a mandatory quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Also, they will be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble.
“My view for the next six days, hotel quarantine is officially underway,” Ponting tweeted.
The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.