Dubai: They may have lost a crucial match against Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, but the Chennai Super Kings won over millions of hearts as skipper MS Dhoni led a fitting black armband tribute in memory of former Australia great Dean Jones and legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away this week.
“The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other’s life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways,” Chennai tweeted.
Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74 after a long battle with COVID-19 while Jones, 59, was in Mumbai as part of IPL’s commentary panel when he died.
Earlier, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, also wore black armbands in Thursday match as a mark to the Aussie legend and long-time supporter of the IPL. It was heartwarming to see cricketers from around the world come together to pay their respects to a colleague and iconic Indian musician, a gesture that has touched the hearts of the millions watching the 13th edition of the planet’s most popular tournament.