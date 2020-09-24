Dean Jones, the former Australia cricketer who helped revolutionise modern cricket and the 50-over ODI format, has died in India. The 59-year-old was in Mumbai to work on the IPL 2020 broadcast, when he reportedly suffered a from a heart attack.
Jones was hugely popular in India, mainly due to his 'Prof Deano' TV show, and he was also a familiar voice in the commentary box. Jones played 52 Test matches for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs, and 164 ODIs for 6,068 runs.
India coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to the man.
Shastri tweeted: "Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace. Kohli offered "strength and courage to his family and friends".