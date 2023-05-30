Dubai: Chennai Super Kings clinched a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League by pulling off a sensational last-ball win against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Chasing a revised target of 171 in 15 overs in a truncated match, Chennai won by a five-wicket margin.
The final of Season 16 between the top two teams was called off on Sunday due to heavy downpour. The match, on Monday, began under dry conditions bringing hope for millions of fans across the world, but rains returned to threaten the final when Chennai began their chase of 215 in 20 overs.
When the match began, the four-time champions were given a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a brisk start and the rest continued to keep the momentum before Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the last two balls to score the winning runs.
Earlier, 21-year-old Sai Sudarshan smashed 96 off 47 balls to propel the hosts to 214 for four in 20 overs, while Chennai kept the Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill to a low score.