Dubai: Champions Gujarat Titans began their Indian Premier League defence in style with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the season 16 opener at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Chasing a target of 179, Indian opener Shubman Gill gave the Titans the right start with a half-century after their bowlers, led by veteran Mohammed Shami, restricted the Super Kings’ innings towards the end to keep them under the 180-run mark. Chennai’s young all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar claimed three wickets in his first game for the Super Kings.
Chennai’s young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was in sublime form to score 92 off just 50 balls that included some sweetly timed nine sixes.