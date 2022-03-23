Kolkata: The crowd will be back, albeit at 25% of the capacity in keeping with the Covid-19 protocols, when the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 starts with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.
It will be after two seasons that fans in India can again watch the Who’s Who of international cricket in action after the pandemic - with the 2020 edition being moved entirely to the UAE while the first leg of IPL 2021 in India being played behind closed doors.
Fans can buy tickets starting March 23 from 12 pm onwards for the league phase of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on www.BookMyShow.com
The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.