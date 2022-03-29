Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, who could not have asked for a better start to their IPL 2022 season, will be up against a Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game on Wednesday - with the latter still smarting from their loss in a high-scoring encounter in the first match on Sunday.
The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which saw a run-fest on Sunday, looked a batsmen’s paradise - and this only means another one could be on the cards. Faf du Plessis, the new RCB captain who seemed to have been continuing from where he left off last season in a Chennai shirt with a 57-ball 88, will be raring to go while Virat Kohli also looked ready to turn the corner.
Dinesh Karthik, former Indian wicketkeeper-batter who has been there and done that in IPL, also played a significant cameo and his role would be crucial once again if RCB have to set or chase a big total.
The KKR bowling unit, which made early inroads against Chennai Super Kings in the opener under helpful conditions at the Wankhede, will have a bigger challenge on their hands in a different venue where there will be little margin of error.
For the 2021 runners-up, their biggest positive in batting was Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs. Allrounder Venkatesh Iyer managed only 16 runs in the first game in the opener’s role, but he is capable of pummelling any attack into submission.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer, along with Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson would need to shoulder responsibility in the middle-order.
On the bowling front, Umesh Yadav was sensational at the Wankhede but others including Shivam Mavi, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine would need to put up an improved show. Allrounder Andre Russell’s role with the bat and ball could eventually be the difference between the two sides.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
From: 6 pm UAE