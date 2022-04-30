Kolkata: Ravindra Jadeja will be handing back the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Mahendra Singh Dhoni in IPL 2022.
The four-time champions, who are currently in ninth position in points table, have had a poor season so far. They incurred one of their worst start to a season as they lost their first four games in a row.
40-year-old Dhoni led Chennai to four IPL titles but he decided to step down as captain in a shock announcement before the first match of the new season.
Poor form
"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.
"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."
Jadeja had been handed the role as skipper but it still appeared to be Dhoni who seemed to be making the calls and changing field placements during matches.
In addition to CSK's poor run of form, Jadeja too has struggled in the tournament, scoring just 112 runs in 92 balls.
Chennai play their ninth game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.