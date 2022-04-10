Sunrisers Hyderabad come up against Gujarat Titans tomorrow at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai for match 21 of the IPL 2022.
Hyderabad, captained by Kane Williamson, won their last match against current champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets. It was their first win of the new season and they will be aiming to record back-to-back wins when they clash against Gujarat. The Orange Army will be boosted by the return to form of Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order while Sean Abbott has completed his quarantine and is available.
They will again look to Rahul Tripathi to produce another sensational knock just like he did against CSK. His 15-ball 39 included five fours and two sixes, and the right-hander will be key once again however they will not find the going easy as Gujarat, the new franchise, have started their debut in the IPL in superb fashion and have won three matches out of three.
Winning runs
They defeated Punjab Kings in an incredible encounter with Rahul Tewatia smashing the winning runs for their side with back-to-back sixes on the final two deliveries of the last over. Skipper Hardik Pandya will be confident of making it four consecutive wins considering the great form of youngster Shubman Gill who continues to impress with the bat.
He has scored two half-centuries in the last two games and in the bowling department they have veteran pacers Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson and world-class spinner Rashid Khan.
With both sides coming off a big wins in their previous games, this one has all the makings of a very entertaining affair.