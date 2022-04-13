Dubai: Ahmedabad is set to host the final of the Indian Premier League Season 15 on May 29, according to several media reports with the Indian board expected to formally make the announcement in the next few days.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the Qualifier 1 and eliminator, while the Qualifier 2 along with the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The world’s richest franchise league is being held at four venues, a change from the traditional home and away format, in Maharashtra and the league phase will conclude with a match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on May 22. The other three venues are Brabourne Stadium, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Massive capacity

While this move was aimed at restricting the travel of the teams due to the Covid conditions and to keep the players in a bio-bubble, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also introduced a new format after the addition of two teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, to ensure each teams plays only 14 matches before the playoffs.

With a massive capacity, more fans will be able to watch the playoffs for the first time in two years after the BCCI allowed the return of spectators only a few days before the start of Season 15. Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera has a capacity of 132,000, while has a capacity of 68,000.

Race hots up

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings finally getting their first win under their belt with a 23-run margin against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday is likely to make the sizzling race to the top even hotter. Five teams — Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore — share the top spot with six points. Rajasthan and Gujarat have a game in hand while the others have all played five matches each.

Now all eyes will remain on Mumbai Indians’ clash against Punjab Kings at MCA in Pune on Wednesday. The five-time champions under Rohit Sharma have probably had their worst start to their season and will be eyeing a victory to stay in the race.