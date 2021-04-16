Chennai and Punjab players greet each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings open account in style

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings seam bowler Deepak Chahar set it up for his team with a dream spell as the three-time champions coasted to a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings for their first win in IPL 2021 today.

Chahar turned in a memorable spell of 4-1-13-4 to restrict the formidable batting line-up of Punjab Kings to a paltry total of 106 for eight in Mumbai this evening. The yellow shirts then coasted to the small target - not not before a few hiccups - which saw them lose the wickets of topscorer Moeen Ali (46 off 31 balls), Ruturaj Gaekwad, Suresh Raina & Ambati Rayudu.

After losing Gaekwad early, Moen and Faf du Plessis (36 off 33 balls) stitched together a 66-run stand for second wicket to win the three-time champions on way to victory.

Sent into bat by rival skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni earlier, Punjab were off to a disastrous start as they lost opener Mayank Agarwal (0) in the first over before skipper KL Rahul was run out. Newcomer Shahrukh Khan tried his best to hold the innings together with a defiant 47 off 36 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Relive the match as it happened ...

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (right) talks with Dwayne Bravo during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings celebrates after taking the wicket of Deepak Hooda of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Deepak Chahar of Chennai Super Kings takes celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Chennai look to get back to winning ways against Punjab

Kolkata: The pressure will be on Chennai Super Kings, who failed to defend a decent total in their first game, as they look for their first points against a buoyant Punjab Kings on Friday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, if Thursday’s game is any indication, is likely to provide a strip with bit of both for the batsmen and bowlers. This should be good news for KL Rahul’s men, who boast of some serious firepower in the in-form captain, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda – the last-named making a huge difference in them reaching a 200-plus total in the first game.

The yellow shirts, three-time winners, need to show some urgency on this front. There is already a clamour to get M.S.Dhoni higher up the order than number seven, where he lasted for two balls before being bowled while going for a heave against Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan the other day.