Dubai: After suffering their first loss of the Indian Premier League season to Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals have been handed a boost after pacer Anrich Nortje left quarantine and is ready to join the squad.
The South African has been cleared to play after reports that he had tested positive for COVID-19 were false.
Delhi confirmed the negative results for Nortje on Friday, and seemed to be delighted to welcome on of their star bowlers into the fold.
“He’s here,” DC tweeted along with a video of Nortje. “Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble. We can’t wait to see him in action.”
Nortje was last seen in the ODI series against Pakistan. The pacer played the first two ODIs against the Babar Azam-led side and then he made his way to India to take part in the IPL. After landing in Mumbai, Nortje underwent seven days of mandatory quarantine. Before the start of the IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals received a big blow as spinner Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19.
Also, regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Rishabh Pant was given the charge of Delhi Capitals.