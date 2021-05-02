Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal
Caption of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant with captain of Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal during the toss held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals should prevail over Punjab Kings

Dubai: When the Delhi Capitals meet the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad today, the teams will have vastly differing agendas. While Delhi will look to top the leaderboard, Punjab want to reach the top four as the Indian Premier League 2021 hits the halfway mark. But Punjab has been hamstrung by the absence of captain K.L. Rahul, who is set to undergo surgery for appendicitis.

Delhi haven’t had too many batting worries, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan making good use of the powerplay. The absence of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (who’s away to support his family’s COVID-19 fight) and leg-spinner Amit Mishra (injured) haven’t affected them much since Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav have stepped into the breach admirably. Captain Rishabh Pant may be tempted to bring in Ainrich Nortje in place of the misfiring pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab’s batting solidity depends on skipper K.L. Rahul, so his absence will hurt. Mayank Agarwal returns after an injury, and Chris Gayle has only been scoring only sporadically. After a woeful run, Nicholas Pooran should make way for Dawid Malan. The bowling has been effective without being spectacular but certainly not incisive enough to stop Delhi.

So the Delhi Capitals should vault to the top of the points table.

