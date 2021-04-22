Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore play a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Ton-up Padikkal, Kohli make it a walk in the park for RCB

Kolkata: Devdutt Padikkal kept his date with his first century in the IPL in only his second season as he and skipper Virat Kohli combined to help Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals this evening. This was RCB's fourth straight win in what's been their best-ever start - and in their first outing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Padikkal, who was RCB's highest run-getter last season with 473 runs, scored a breathtaking 101 off 52 deliveries (11 fours & six sixes) while his skipper was content to play the second fiddle with a classy 72 off only 47 balls. Their unbroken partnership of 181 was the highest even opening stand in the franchise's history.

Rajasthan Royals had earlier recovered from a massive top order collapse to reach a competitive total of 177 for nine - though it did not look good enough on a nice batting surface.

Sent into bat, Royals were rocked by some lively pace of Mohammed Siraj and smart bowling of Kyle Jamieson as they lost Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, skipper Sanju Samson and David Miller to be reduced to 43 for four at one stage. A spunky 66-run stand for the fifth wicket by Shivam Dube (46) and Riyan Parag (25) staged semblance of a recovery and took them past the 100-mark.

Relive the match as it happened ...

09:25PM



Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after scoring a hundred. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:23PM



09:17PM



Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

09:09PM



09:04PM



09:03PM



08:58PM



08:56PM



Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:51PM



08:44PM



08:41PM



08:39PM



08:36PM



08:29PM



Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore smashes a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics

08:23PM



08:13PM



Half time report: Dube, Tewatia help Royals recover to a fighting total

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals recovered from a massive top order collapse to reach a competitive total of 177 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore - though it may not just be enough on a good batting surface at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sent into bat, Royals were rocked by some lively pace of Mohammed Siraj and smart bowling of Kyle Jamieson as they lost Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, skipper Sanju Samson and David Miller to be reduced to 43 for four at one stage. A spunky 66-run stand for the fifth wicket by Shivam Dube (46) and Riyan Parag (25) staged semblance of a recovery and took them past the 100-mark.

Rahul Tewatia (40 off 23 balls) gave the innings a late charge to finish at a 170-plus total. RCB, high on confidence, have the resources to overhaul it in these conditions - unless Royals bowlers come out with an extraordinary effort.

07:53PM



07:50PM



Mohammed Siraj (left) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:49PM



07:46PM



Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:44PM



07:42PM



07:40PM



Kane Richardson (left) and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after taking the wicket of Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:36PM



07:27PM



07:18PM



Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:14PM



07:12PM



Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:06PM



07:02PM



Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of David Miller of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:56PM



06:49PM



06:47PM



06:42PM



06:35PM



06:32PM



Kyle Jamieson (centre) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after taking the wicket of Manan Vohra of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:27PM



06:19PM



06:12PM



06:10PM



06:04PM



Captain of Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson (left) with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, during the toss held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:00PM



05:43PM



05:42PM



05:37PM



05:32PM



05:28PM



RCB look to maintain momentum against Royals

Kolkata: Royals Challengers Bangalore, who are in second position of the IPL table with three wins out of three, will look to keep up the momentum against Rajasthan Royals in a potential batting fest in Mumbai today.

Royals, who handed Delhi Capitals their lone defeat so far, have blown hot and cold and have still not been able to get their batting act together. The worrying part for them is Jos Buttler, their most accomplished batsman, had been short on runs while skipper Sanju Samson is yet to replicate his first match form when he scored a breathtaking century in a losing cause.

The Wankhede wicket in Mumbai had been a delight for stroke players as well as the seam bowlers, but the toss will again play a crucial role. The chasing side finds the batting easier and as Chennai Super Kings realized on Wednesday that even a 200-plus total cannot always be deemed safe there.