Umesh Yadav is raring to go for his new franchise, Delhi Capitals, in IPL 2021 season. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Umesh Yadav, senior Indian fast bowler, said he felt completely at home with his new franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League season. Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, has so far picked up 119 wickets in 121 matches - is expected to lend a solid back-up to their strong pace attack comprising of him, Ishant Sharma and the South African pace aces Kagio Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

“I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn’t feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp,” said Yadav.

The speedster, who has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that he really enjoyed his first practice session with the Capitals at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday, “It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys.”

When asked about his mindset ahead of the 2021 season, the fast bowler said, “I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday.”

Capitals, who finished runners-up last year,