While the BCCI has opened the doors for fans in the second half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE, there are certain guidelines which need to be followed while witnessing games in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

As per the COVID-19 regulations - also shared with the eight franchises - fans going to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium do not need to get a PCR test done 48 hours prior to entry into the stands, but will need double COVID-19 vaccination proof. The fans must also follow all social distancing regulations and wear masks at all times.

Only those below 12 years are exempted from carrying vaccination proof. Fans have also been asked to download tickets on mobile devices to help in scanning at the gates.

In Sharjah, the minimum age required for entry is 16 years. A vaccination report is required, and the fans also need to carry PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours prior to entering the venue. A green status on the Al Hosn app is required.

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, once again, fans above 16 must carry vaccination proof as well as PCR test results valid no more than 48 hours prior to entering the venue. Those in the 12-15 age bracket don’t need vaccination proof but must carry PCR test report.

Those below 12 must be accompanied by adults who are above 21. Wearing masks at all times is compulsory as is maintaining social distance regulations. Organisers will also implement temperature checks upon arrival and most importantly, once fans exit the stadium gate, they cannot re-enter.

The second half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League kickstarts with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.