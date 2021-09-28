Welcome to match No.42 as the IPL action moves to Abu Dhabi. Gulf News readers Sai Prasad and Arif Vasaya join their experts to take you through a battle between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in pursuit of a play-off berth this evening.
Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are chasing a play-off spot with eight points from 10 games in IPL 2021. That should make for a fascinating clash in Abu Dhabi tonight (September 28, 2021). Both teams have to win all the remaining matches and a stumble today will be a severe setback to their aspirations in Season 14.
Champions Mumbai have been struggling with the fitness of allrounder Hardik Pandya and the form of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. All three had played crucial roles in Mumbai's fifth title win in the UAE last year, and their poor contributions have been a factor in their dismal show this year.
Punjab Kings also have a realistic chance of making the last four, but their inconsistency does not inspire confidence. They are heavily reliant on the batting of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, and the bowling of Mohammed Shami. But they can upset Mumbai.