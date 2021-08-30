Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of this year’s Indian Premier League in the UAE due to a finger injury, raising doubts over his availability for India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup later this year.

The 21-year-old Sundar, who bowls off-spin and is a handy lower-order batsman, suffered the injury in England before being forced out of India’s ongoing five-match Test series against Joe Root’s men.

RCB said in a statement that he would not recover for the IPL, which will resume on September 19 in the UAE.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and back room staff tested positive for COVID-19 amid a devastating second wave of the pandemic in India.

This year’s T20 World Cup was also shifted to the UAE and Oman from India due to the pandemic and will begin right after the IPL.

Sundar will have no opportunity to prove his match fitness for the tournament even if he recovers from the injury, leaving India’s selectors with a tricky choice when they sit down to choose the squad.

RCB, led by India captain Virat Kohli, received some positive news when Sri Lanka Cricket cleared all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera to participate in the IPL.

But they will not be available for the play-offs if RCB reach the stage as they have been ordered to join the Sri Lanka squad on October 10 for two warm-up games before the nation begin their T20 World Cup campaign.