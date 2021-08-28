Kolkata: The Mumbai Indians squad, camping in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi like last year, is gradually wearing a fuller look as head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Chris Lynn of Australia and Jimmy Neesham flew in from London on Saturday morning.
Earlier on Thursday, the Pandya brothers checked into the team hotel with Hardik Pandya saying that he was hopeful the 'Mumbai Paltan' could be the first team to win the IPL title three times in a row. ''We would like to be the first team to win the title three times in a row - as well as the T20 World Cup,'' the Indian allrounder said in a video tweeted by the franchise.
Meanwhile, the Indian members of Delhi Capitals, who reached Dubai earlier this week, hit the gym on Saturday on completion of their quarantine period on arrival in the UAE.
Shreyas Iyer, captain of the team for more than last two seasons, was seen doing weight training on his return from a serious shoulder injury which kept him out of the Indian leg of Indian Premier League 2021 earlier this year. Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman now in England, led the Capitals in the first leg in India - while it's a subject of speculation as to who will do the honours in the UAE leg which begins from September 19.
The other teams who are already in the UAE are Chennai Super Kings in Dubai and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.