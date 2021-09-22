Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje (centre) is delighted after claiming David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first over. Image Credit: Twitter/IPL

Gulf News experts join hands with Inayath Shah and Maaz Ahmad, avid fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, respectively, to take you through the IPL 2021 league match in Dubai.

Kane Williamson, the pillar of Sunrisers' batting line-up, failed to fire as he was dismissed for 18. Image Credit: IPL/Twitter

Mid-match summary: Delhi Capitals’ Nortje and Rabada wreck Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

David Warner fell to the third ball of the match. That wasn’t a good omen for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are without Jonny Bairstow anyway. They struggled against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 game in Dubai on Wednesday to post 134/9 in 20 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson (18 off 26 balls) benefitted from two dropped catches but could not cash in on his good fortune. But he did manage two partnerships with Wriddiman Saha (18 off 17) and Manish Pandey (17 off 16). Abdul Samad (28 of 21) and Rashid (22 of 19) lent some respectability to the score.

Anrich Nortje, who bowled at over 145 kmph, and Kagiso Rabada troubled the batsmen consistently with their express pace and Hyderabad at no time looked like gaining control.

A target of 135 is well within Delhi’s sights. Hyderabad will need more than just early wickets to turn this match around.

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Delhi Capitals will attempt to power towards their third consecutive playoffs in the Indian Premier League when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The fortunes of the teams cannot be starker. While Delhi are in the second spot with 12 points on the strength of six wins from eight matches in the Indian leg, Hyderabad are in the basement with only two points - having lost all but one of their seven matches.

Delhi will be buoyed by the return of Shreyas Iyer and that will free up one overseas slot. An overseas batsman could make way for pacemen Anrich Nortje, who bowled exceptionally well in the UAE last year.

Hyderabad’s struggles were exemplified by the poor form of David Warner, who was stripped of the captaincy and lost his place in the team. New captain Kane Williamson has more troubles. Jonny Bairstow, one of their top scorers, had dropped out of the UAE leg.

This morning, more bad news came when T. Natarajan, who returned from an injury lay-off, tested positive for COVID-19. Six others were placed in isolation, which means Hyderabad would be fielding a depleted side.