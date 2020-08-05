Harbhajan Singh during a practice session for Chennai Super Kings in Chennai early this year. The squads are supposed to be flying into the UAE for acclimatisation camps ahead of the league. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: As the crunch time approaches for the IPL bandwagon to fly out to the UAE towards the latter half of August, Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the medical arm of the TATA Group has emerged as the key player to provide the bio-bubble cover to all stakeholders in the money-spinning league.

Sources in the know revealed that TATA Medical officials gave a presentation to the board on “a holistic, state-of the-art’’ Covid safety services solution and enable the league go through without a hitch from September 19 to November 10. Their inputs had been taken into consideration for a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which has been handed to the eight franchises for their feedback.

Meanwhile, Restrata, a UK-headquartered company which had been hired by the English & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the series against the West Indies and Pakistan has submitted a detailed presentation to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the three venues: Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The company, which has a proven track record on providing various solution platforms for ‘‘safe return’’ of sport, had also served as security advisors to 2012 Olympics.

Speaking to Gulf News from India, Brijesh Patel, the IPL chairman confirmed the presentation by the TATA Group and said a decision will be taken by the end of the week.

Patel also clarified they were looking for ‘Plan B’ for the title-sponsors of the 13th edition of the league as VIVO, the Chinese mobile phone manufacturers and the IPL have decided to part ways for this season. The Chinese company had expressed their desire to step aside this year in view of the anti-China sentiment currently prevailing in India following the stand-off in Galwan last year.

The BCCI, meanwhile, is holding onto plans for the recce in the UAE as the clearance from the Home Ministry of India is yet to come despite the verbal assurance. ‘‘We are waiting for the clearance which should come soon,’’ Patel said.

Sakshi Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife, in the galleries during a previous edition of the IPL. The BCCI is expected to leave the onus of players travelling with their families and partners to the franchises this time. Image Credit: PTI file

A PTI report, meanwhile, said that the BCCI draft SOP mandates that Indian players and support staff will have to return negative for COVID-19 at least five times before they start training in the UAE and subsequently will be tested every fifth day during the league.

A BCCI official told the agency that all Indian players and support staff will have to undergo two COVID-19 RT-PCR tests, 24 hours apart, a week before joining the 14-day quarantine period with their respective teams in India.

If any individual tests positive, he will go into a 14-day quarantine. After the quarantine, he will be required to undergo two more COVID-19 RT-PCR tests within a space of 24 hours and if they come negative, that person will be cleared to fly to UAE for the IPL beginning November 19.

“Following their arrival in the UAE, the players and support staff will have to return at least three negative tests during a week’s quarantine and if they are negative, they can enter the bio-bubble and start training.

Teams to decide on families

The BCCI has left it to the teams to decide on the travel of partners and families of the players but they too will have to follow strict bio-secure protocols if they wish to accompany the cricketers and support staff.

The families will not be permitted to meet anyone outside the bio-bubble and will have to practice social distancing while interacting with other families and the players, that too with a facemask on.

“The families will also not be allowed to enter the PMOA (players and match officials area) and field of play at any time during the training and matches.