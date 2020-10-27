Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the victory. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rashid treble after Warner-Saha show keeps Hyderabad alive

The Sunrisers Hyderabad kept alive their hopes of making the last four of the IPL 2020 with a stunning 88-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday night. Rashid Khan delivered three telling strikes to undermine Delhi’s chase after skipper David Warner (66 runs off 34 balls), and Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45) catapulted Hyderabad to a mammoth total of 219/2 in 20 overs.

Faced with a daunting target, Delhi did give it a good chase but were derailed by two wickets in the powerplay. And when skipper Shreyas Iyer rejigged the batting order and sent in Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer early in the hope of getting some quick runs, Khan struck twice in an over. The match was sealed right there.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...


Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jason Holder
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Rashid Khan (centre) of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rashid Khan (centre) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Shahbaz Nadeem of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shahbaz Nadeem of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad ducking the bouncer. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Axar Patel
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals players
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner (left) and Wriddhiman Saha
David Warner (left) and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

SRH captain David Warner (left) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer
SRH captain David Warner (left) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer are seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI











Also read