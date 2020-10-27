Rashid treble after Warner-Saha show keeps Hyderabad alive
The Sunrisers Hyderabad kept alive their hopes of making the last four of the IPL 2020 with a stunning 88-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday night. Rashid Khan delivered three telling strikes to undermine Delhi’s chase after skipper David Warner (66 runs off 34 balls), and Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45) catapulted Hyderabad to a mammoth total of 219/2 in 20 overs.
Faced with a daunting target, Delhi did give it a good chase but were derailed by two wickets in the powerplay. And when skipper Shreyas Iyer rejigged the batting order and sent in Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer early in the hope of getting some quick runs, Khan struck twice in an over. The match was sealed right there.
Relive the match as it happened...
