Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kings XI Punjab make it five in a row, now in 4th position

Dubai: A breezy second wicket partnership of 100 runs between Mandeep Singh (66 not out) and Chris Gayle (51) helped Kings XI Punjab score a eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and claw their way to fourth position in the IPL table.

Chasing a total of 150, KL Rahul fell leg before to Varun Chakravarthy for 28, which brought the ‘Universe Boss’ and Mandeep together. The Punjab opener was at his fluent best, striking eight fours and two sixes along the way while Gayle eased the pressure on him with five towering sixes.

Earlier, a 81-run stand between opener Shubhman Gill (57) and captain Eoin Morgan (40) helped KKR to eventually put up a challenging score of 149 for nine in their high stakes game. They were off to a disastrous start as they were 10 for three at one stage with Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik back in the hut. Gill and Morgan then launched a fine counterattack by taking advantage of the smaller boundaries, till the KKR captain pulled into the hands of Murugan Ashwin.

It was an extremely disciplined effort by the KXIP bowlers with Mohammad Shami picking up 3/35 and the spinners also coming to the party.

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Chris Gayle plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Rahul, Mandeep give KXIP a firm start. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Half time report

KKR restricted to 149 by disciplined Punjab attack

Dubai: A priceless 81-run stand between opener Shubhman Gill (57) and captain Eoin Morgan (40) helped Kolkata Knights to eventually finish at a challenging score of 149 for nine in their high stakes game against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah today.

Eyeing to seal the fourth play-off spot, KKR were off to a disastrous start as they were 10 for three at one stage with Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik back in the hut. Gill and Morgan then launched a fine counterattack by taking advantage of the smaller boundaries, till the KKR captain pulled into the hands of Murugan Ashwin.

It was an extremely disciplined effort by the KXIP bowlers with Mohammad Shami picking up 3/35 and the spinners also coming to the party. The onus is now on their top order to give them the right start on a track which is offering some turn and often keeping low.



Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders lbw out by Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI













Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab during toss before match 46. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


