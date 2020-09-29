David Warner
David Warner (left) captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, celebrates the victory with Rashid Khan. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Also in this package

Hyderabad posts first win with a clinical display against Delhi

The Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t put a foot wrong in the IPL 2020 game against the Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The result was a 15-run victory, their first in three games.

A reworked combination helped them pile a total of 162/4 in 20 overs with David Warner 45 (33), Jonny Bairstow 53 (48) and Kane Williamson 41 (23) weighing in. They needed early wickets, and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar struck in the first over, and Delhi never recovered as they slumped to their first loss in three matches. Their chase ended at 147 for seven as Rashid Khan scalped three and Kumar took three wickets.

Click here to see the live scoreboard

Follow the match as it happened…



T Natarajan
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


















Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals bowls
Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



David Warner
David Warner, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










Delhi Capitals' captian Shreyas Iyer (centre) with David Warner (left), captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the toss.
Delhi Capitals' captian Shreyas Iyer (centre) with David Warner (left), captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
A general view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, before the match between Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Read more