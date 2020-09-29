Hyderabad posts first win with a clinical display against Delhi
The Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t put a foot wrong in the IPL 2020 game against the Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The result was a 15-run victory, their first in three games.
A reworked combination helped them pile a total of 162/4 in 20 overs with David Warner 45 (33), Jonny Bairstow 53 (48) and Kane Williamson 41 (23) weighing in. They needed early wickets, and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar struck in the first over, and Delhi never recovered as they slumped to their first loss in three matches. Their chase ended at 147 for seven as Rashid Khan scalped three and Kumar took three wickets.
Follow the match as it happened…
Read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Sad to see Ishan Kishan gutted after a splendid effort
- IPL 2020 in UAE: The chanting fan armies are the missing spice
- IPL 2020 in UAE: KL holds on to Orange, Purple Cap stays with Shami
- 'That's what the best players do': Kevin Pietersen hails AB de Villiers
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Need to be ruthless to finish teams off, says Simon Katich
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Outstanding Super Over from Navdeep Saini, says Virat Kohli