Coach, teammates lavish praise on their captain who has four IPL titles in the bag

Rohit Sharma in an aggressive mode in Mumbai Indians' opening match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Image Credit: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Mumbai Indians have been effusive in their praise of their captain Rohit Sharma as he completes ten years with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Sharma has been one of the most successful campaigners in the IPL while leading his Mumbai Indians to four titles (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) as captain. He scored his only IPL century in the 2012 edition – an unbeaten 109 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, whom they play in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“Ro is a very instinctive leader. He is quick to react and respond to situations out there in the middle while taking the responsibility on himself,” head coach Mahela Jayawardene told the official MI website as the captain completed a decade.

“He’s been with the team for 10 years now, and he fully understands the role he has to play,” the former Sri Lankan legend added.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who opens the bowling for MI, lauded his captain for the trust and faith he puts in him while on the field. “He’s always given me the freedom to express myself as a bowler,” Bumrah said.

“He has always told me to take ownership of my role and he has always given me the confidence and responsibility to be the best I can,” he added.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan, now director of cricket operations with MI, lauded Rohit for his thinking capacity. “Every time I look at Rohit Sharma, I am aware that he is a thinking cricketer. He is a cool and relaxed guy, but his mannerisms when he bats shows pure elegance and style,” Zaheer Khan noted.

“But what strikes me most is that he is intense and hardcore when it comes to thinking about the game. He channelises his energy very well and he is very well in control especially under pressure situations,” he added.

“Calm and composed,” says MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan about his skipper. “He’s the only captain who has won four trophies in the IPL. He’s fun-loving and he backs youngsters,” he added.

Right-hand batsman Suryakumar Yadav loved the way his captain handles pressure situations. “He’s always open to any suggestions offered on the ground,” Yadav said.

“And when there is a crunch situation, he calm, cool and composed,” the 30-year-old added.