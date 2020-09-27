Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in the 18th over to inject life into a fast-fading chase, and that turned the tide in favour of Rajasthan Royals, who won by four wickets against King XI Punjab. Tewatia’s 53 in 31 balls helped Royals chase down a target of 224, the highest in IPL history.

Tewatia’s knock at the Sharjah cricket stadium came after Steve Smith (50 in 27 balls) and Sanju Samson (85 in 42 balls) took turns in keeping the Royals’ pursuit alive.

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 107 (51 balls) and his 83-run first wicket partnership with captain KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls) helped Kings XI Punjab post a formidable total of 223. But it proved inadequate in the end, as the biggest chase in IPL history unfolded.

