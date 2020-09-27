Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in the 18th over to inject life into a fast-fading chase, and that turned the tide in favour of Rajasthan Royals, who won by four wickets against King XI Punjab. Tewatia’s 53 in 31 balls helped Royals chase down a target of 224, the highest in IPL history.
Tewatia’s knock at the Sharjah cricket stadium came after Steve Smith (50 in 27 balls) and Sanju Samson (85 in 42 balls) took turns in keeping the Royals’ pursuit alive.
Earlier, Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 107 (51 balls) and his 83-run first wicket partnership with captain KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls) helped Kings XI Punjab post a formidable total of 223. But it proved inadequate in the end, as the biggest chase in IPL history unfolded.
Follow the match as it happened…
Punjab are favourites to win in Sharjah
A dazzling century by Mayank Agarwal (107 in 51 balls) fired Kings XI Punjab to a mammoth score of 223 for two in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah cricket stadium today. Agarwal and his captain KL Rahul blasted 183 runs in a little over 16 overs for the first wicket, making Royals’ skipper Steve Smith to rue his decision to bowl first.
The wicket is still full of runs, but chasing huge targets are always tricky. And that can become tougher if the Royals lose early wickets. Unless the pitch slows down and if the ball stops and comes, batsmen would struggle. Or else we have a game on our hands.
But Punjab are odd-on favourites to win this game.
