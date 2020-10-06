Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard (right) and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrate the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians record fourth win in a row

The Mumbai Indians thrust a 57-run defeat on Rajasthan Royals as they registered their fourth successive victory in IPL 2020, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Chasing the Mumbai total of 193, Rajasthan’s hopes sank when they lost three top-order batsmen inside the powerplay. Only Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) carried the fight to their rivals, slamming five sixes in a total of nine boundaries.

That wasn’t good enough. Mumbai bowlers pegged back Rajasthan with regular strikes and two sensational catches – by substitute Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard – rounded off an excellent display.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav struck a stylish 79 (47 balls) to steer Mumbai Indians to an imposing total.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












Trent Boult
Trent Boult (left) and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians celebrate the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot .
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot . Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary.
Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCC

Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot.
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Steve Smith
Steve Smith (left), captain of Rajasthan Royals, with Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians skipper, seen during the toss, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
























