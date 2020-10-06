Mumbai Indians record fourth win in a row
The Mumbai Indians thrust a 57-run defeat on Rajasthan Royals as they registered their fourth successive victory in IPL 2020, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.
Chasing the Mumbai total of 193, Rajasthan’s hopes sank when they lost three top-order batsmen inside the powerplay. Only Jos Buttler (70 off 44 balls) carried the fight to their rivals, slamming five sixes in a total of nine boundaries.
That wasn’t good enough. Mumbai bowlers pegged back Rajasthan with regular strikes and two sensational catches – by substitute Anukul Roy and Kieron Pollard – rounded off an excellent display.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav struck a stylish 79 (47 balls) to steer Mumbai Indians to an imposing total.
Relive the match as it happened...
