Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians celebrate the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

De Kock slams unbeaten 78 to fashion Mumbai victory

Quinton de Kock (78 runs off 44 balls) powered Mumbai Indians’ chase with some splendid strokes as they raced to an eight-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.

De Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma (35 off 36) gave Mumbai a superb start, putting on 94 runs. After that they never looked, coasting to 149/2 in 16.5 overs. Shivam Mavi was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers.

Earlier, Kolkata ran into trouble after electing to bat. They lost five batsmen inside 11 overs, with the total reading 61. New captain Eoin Morgan (39 runs off 29 balls) and Pat Cummins (53 off 36) shored up the Kolkata innings with an 87-run partnership, but 148 was never good enough to test Mumbai’s vaunted batting.

Suryakumar of Mumbai Indians bowled during match 32 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



De Kock's 50 brings Mumbai closer to the target. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Quinton de Kock and captain Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Half-time report: Mumbai should defeat Kolkata with ease

New captain Eoin Morgan (39 runs off 29 balls) and Pat Cummins (53 off 36) rescued Kolkata Knight Riders with an 87-run partnership in Abu Dhabi tonight. But the total of 148/5 may not be enough to beat the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Electing to bat, Kolkata ran into trouble losing their five wickets batsmen inside 11 overs, with the total reading 61. Mumbai spinners Rahul Chahar (2-18) and Krunal Pandya choked off the runs, as Kolkata struggled for momentum after early strikes by Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Cummins played with freedom, breaking free off the shackles. He was lucky to be dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, and Kolkata made full use of it in the final over. Yet, a target of 149 is not beyond Mumbai’s reach unless the batsmen hit the self-destruct button.



Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Dinesh Karthik Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Nathan Coulter-Nile of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians and Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders during match 32 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




