Dubai: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is the leader in the chase to claim the Purple Cap as the leading wicket-taker at the Indian Premier League in the UAE after he bagged three wickets in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
The South Africa star claimed the prize scalps of compatriot Faf du Plessis, former India skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to go on the top of the list of highest wicket-takers with five from two games and a strike rate of 9.60 and an economy rate of 6.75.
This performance has not gone unnoticed by the international oddsmakers to the extent that they have promoted him to 4/1 favourite to emerge as the Top Bowler of the tournament.
While fast bowlers are coming in to their own with the Kings XI Punjab’s trio of Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Coltrell, Ravi Bishnoi, plus Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shivam Dube all having bagged four wickets each, RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal is flying the flag for the slower bowlers having scalped five batsmen.
All this can change in due course but we fancy the fast men
Top bowler odds
Kagiso Rabada, 7/2
Yuzvendra Chahal, 11/2
Mohammad Shami, 9/1 4
Jasprit Bumrah, 9/1
Sheldon Cottrell, 14/1
Trent Boult, 16/1
Rashid Khan, 16/1
Jofra Archer, 18/1