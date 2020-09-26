Dubai: Two former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be looking to log their first points in the table when they face off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi this evening. David Warner’s Hyderabad, who fell short to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs the other day, look a more settled side and are fancied for today.
The Knights, who were outplayed at the same venue by Mumbai Indians in the first match by 49 runs, looked out of depth and need to rethink about their playing XI. A makeshift opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine, who were all at sea against the Mumbai pace attack, look ill-matched against their rivals who has Warner and Jonny Bairstow playing that role. It could be time to blood Tom Banton, the T20 specialist from England, though it will be a tough call about which overseas player can then be dropped.
