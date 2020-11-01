Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Morgan masterminds Kolkata’s massive win

The Kolkata Knight Riders vaulted from the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table to the top four after a massive 60-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday night. Captain Eoin Morgan played a great hand, striking 68 runs off 35 balls to catapult Kolkata to a winning total of 191/7 in 20 overs.

Rajasthan’s chase never got off the ground, losing five wickets inside the powerplay. After that Rajasthan never seemed to make a match of it, although they played the full 20 overs to finish at 131/9.

Earlier, Jofra Archer drew first blood for Rajasthan with the second ball of the game, but Shubhman Gill (36 in 33) and Rahul Tripathi (39 off 33) put on a rollicking stand of 72. At 71/1, Kolkata hit the skids losing four wickets with the addition of 17 runs, but Morgan’s sterling knock ensured that Kolkata had a big score to put Rajasthan under pressure. And Rajasthan crumbled. So did their playoff hopes.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...


Shivam Mavi
Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders taking a catch on his own bowling of Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders player
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy (left) of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shivam Mavi
Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi (right) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls.
Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and captain of Rajasthan Royals Steve Smith, are seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Read more