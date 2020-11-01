The Kolkata Knight Riders vaulted from the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table to the top four after a massive 60-run win over the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday night. Captain Eoin Morgan played a great hand, striking 68 runs off 35 balls to catapult Kolkata to a winning total of 191/7 in 20 overs.
Rajasthan’s chase never got off the ground, losing five wickets inside the powerplay. After that Rajasthan never seemed to make a match of it, although they played the full 20 overs to finish at 131/9.
Earlier, Jofra Archer drew first blood for Rajasthan with the second ball of the game, but Shubhman Gill (36 in 33) and Rahul Tripathi (39 off 33) put on a rollicking stand of 72. At 71/1, Kolkata hit the skids losing four wickets with the addition of 17 runs, but Morgan’s sterling knock ensured that Kolkata had a big score to put Rajasthan under pressure. And Rajasthan crumbled. So did their playoff hopes.
