Dubai: A classy, unbeaten 62 off 49 deliveries by Ruturaj Gaekwad – his third half-century on the trot – anchored Chennai Super Kings to a nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab and finished their campaign in style.
The loss, meanwhile, put a spanner in the hopes of Kings XI making the play-offs as they have now finished their campaign with only 12 points.
Chasing 154, Chennai never looked in any sorts of trouble as Gaekwad and Faf du Plessis (48) gave them a flying start. Later, Ambati Rayudu (30 not out) helped young Gaekwad finish the job with seven balls to spare.
Earlier, an unbeaten 62 by Deepak Hooda gave KL Rahul’s men a late push to finish with a competitive total of 153 for the loss of six wickets.
