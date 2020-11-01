Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Gaekwad helps CSK finish campaign in style

Dubai: A classy, unbeaten 62 off 49 deliveries by Ruturaj Gaekwad – his third half-century on the trot – anchored Chennai Super Kings to a nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab and finished their campaign in style.

The loss, meanwhile, put a spanner in the hopes of Kings XI making the play-offs as they have now finished their campaign with only 12 points.

Chasing 154, Chennai never looked in any sorts of trouble as Gaekwad and Faf du Plessis (48) gave them a flying start. Later, Ambati Rayudu (30 not out) helped young Gaekwad finish the job with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, an unbeaten 62 by Deepak Hooda gave KL Rahul’s men a late push to finish with a competitive total of 153 for the loss of six wickets.

Relive the match as it happened…



Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kings XI Punjab players
Kings XI Punjab players celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Murugan Ashwin
Murugan Ashwin of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta (left), owner of Kings XI Punjab, cheers her team. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings arrive to open their innings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of James Neesham of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Mandeep Singh
Mandeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Imran Tahir
Imran Tahir of Chennai Super Kings appeals successfully for the wicket of Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Lungisani Ngidi
Lungisani Ngidi of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Lungisani Ngidi
Lungisani Ngidi of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

KL Rahul
KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and captain of Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and captain of Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul, seen during the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

General view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
General view of the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Read more