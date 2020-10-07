The Chennai Super Kings’ batting imploded to gift the Kolkata Knight Riders a 10-run victory in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 168, Chennai were cruising to victory with Shane Watson (50 off 40 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (30 off 27) in full control. With the score at 99/1 in 12.1 overs, Rayudu’s dismissal set off a slump from which Chennai never recovered.
Watson exited the next over, and Kolkata came roaring into the match through their bowlers. Sunil Narine was exceptional as he put the skids under the Chennai innings. None of the other batsmen got going.
Earlier, Chennai bowlers turned in an excellent display to restrict the Kolkata to 167 for nine, despite a superb knock by new opener Rahul Tripathi (81 off 51 balls).
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.