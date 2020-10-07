Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata bowlers turn defeat into victory

The Chennai Super Kings’ batting imploded to gift the Kolkata Knight Riders a 10-run victory in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 168, Chennai were cruising to victory with Shane Watson (50 off 40 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (30 off 27) in full control. With the score at 99/1 in 12.1 overs, Rayudu’s dismissal set off a slump from which Chennai never recovered.

Watson exited the next over, and Kolkata came roaring into the match through their bowlers. Sunil Narine was exceptional as he put the skids under the Chennai innings. None of the other batsmen got going.

Earlier, Chennai bowlers turned in an excellent display to restrict the Kolkata to 167 for nine, despite a superb knock by new opener Rahul Tripathi (81 off 51 balls).

Click here to see the scoreboard

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, plays a shot.
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings
Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings smashes a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shivam Mavi
Shivam Mavi of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI











Chennai Superkings players celebrate the wicket of Dinesh Karthik
Chennai Superkings players celebrate the wicket of Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings
Sam Curran of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, tries to stump out Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Karn Sharma of Chennai Superkings
Karn Sharma of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Chennai Superkings players
Chennai Superkings players celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings bowls.
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary.
Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar of Chennai Superkings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni,
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Superkings, during the toss, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










