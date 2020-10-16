Dubai: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was the hero for Kings XI Punjab against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday night as he hit an unbeaten 61 on the way to an eight-wicket victory in Sharjah. All of which means he has the bonus of leading the standings in top run scorers in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the UAE.
Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap for top bowler is with Delhi Capitals’ South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
On Thursday evening, Rahul took his tally to 448 runs in eight matches. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 382 runs. Chennai Super Kings’ Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307.
- IPL 2020 in UAE: How about giving Gayle his opener's spot in remaining matches?
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Mahela Jayawardene feels Mumbai Indians can only improve here on
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Ben Stokes as first IPL wicket was special, says Tushar Deshpande
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Mumbai Indians hold the edge against Kolkata Knight Riders
In the bowlers’ list, Rabada leads the charts, having scalped 18 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer who has 12 wickets to his name. Mohammad Shami of KXIP is at the third spot as he has also picked 12 wickets in eight matches.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are top of the points table having registered six wins. They have 12 points in eight games and are followed by Mumbai Indians who have 10 points in seven matches. Virat Kohli’s RCB are third with 10 points from eight games.