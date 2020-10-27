The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a pickle. They have to win the remaining three games, starting with the Delhi Capitals in Dubai tonight, to gain a playoff spot in IPL 2020. That would help only if the other results work in their favour. The best chance to beat Delhi is now since Shreyas Iyer’s side have slumped to two losses in a row. But Hyderabad’s morale is also low after another spectacular collapse at the doorstep of victory.
David Warner’s team will have to produce their best to beat Delhi, whose early flourish have given way to questions over the solidity of their batting and the weak link of the third seamer. But they have enough strength to overcome Hyderabad. That’s not a certainty since there’ve been plenty of giant-slaying acts in the last couple of weeks.
Follow the match live...
