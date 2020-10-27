Delhi Capitals players
The Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a pickle. They have to win the remaining three games, starting with the Delhi Capitals in Dubai tonight, to gain a playoff spot in IPL 2020. That would help only if the other results work in their favour. The best chance to beat Delhi is now since Shreyas Iyer’s side have slumped to two losses in a row. But Hyderabad’s morale is also low after another spectacular collapse at the doorstep of victory.

David Warner’s team will have to produce their best to beat Delhi, whose early flourish have given way to questions over the solidity of their batting and the weak link of the third seamer. But they have enough strength to overcome Hyderabad. That’s not a certainty since there’ve been plenty of giant-slaying acts in the last couple of weeks.

Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner (left) and Wriddhiman Saha
David Warner (left) and Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

David Warner
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

SRH captain David Warner (left) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer
SRH captain David Warner (left) and DC captain Shreyas Iyer are seen during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI











