Dubai: Delhi Capitals had the last laugh when they scored an emphatic 59-run win over Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and move to the top of the IPL table at the Dubai International Stadium.
Chasing an imposing target of 197 on a wicket slowing down progressively, the RCB chase never got going with Ddevdut Padikkal (4) and Aaron Finch (13) falling cheaply. Kohli topscored with a fluent 43 off 39 balls till he perished in trying to force the pace against Kagiso Rabada. The South African was the pick of the bowlers with four for 24 while he received excellent support from compatriot Anrich Nortje and both spinners Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel.
Marcus Stoinis earlier hit his second half-century of this season to give Delhi the right push and set a stiff target before RCB. The Australian scored an unbeaten 53 off 26 balls after they lost the momentum a bit after the fall of three wickets at regular intervals.
Follow the match as it happened....
