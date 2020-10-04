Chennai Superkings openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis
Chennai Superkings openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gesture after reaching their half centuries. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Watson, Faf script 10-wicket win for Chennai

Shane Watson (87 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis (83 off 53) produced the best first wicket partnership of IPL 2020 to script a rousing 10-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. When Punjab racked up 178 runs on the board on the back of a steady 63 (52 balls) from skipper KL Rahul, it looked as if the match was beyond the reach of Chennai since their chases had unravelled of late.

But Watson and Faf came out blazing in the powerplay. A scratchy Watson eventually found his touch and runs poured from his blade. Faf has been the man in form, and the two didn’t give any chance for Punjab to claw their way into the match.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...






Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab bowls.
Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Chennai Superkings openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson
Chennai Superkings openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson run between the wickets during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab in action during the match.
Ravi Bishnoi of Kings XI Punjab in action during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Harpreet Brar of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Harpreet Brar of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings hits a boundary.
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab
Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab appeals for the wicket during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



KL Rahul
KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Mandeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla (right) of Chennai Superkings celebrates the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab hits a boundary.
Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kings XI Punjab batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal
Kings XI Punjab batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal run between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI












Also read