Watson, Faf script 10-wicket win for Chennai
Shane Watson (87 off 53 balls) and Faf du Plessis (83 off 53) produced the best first wicket partnership of IPL 2020 to script a rousing 10-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. When Punjab racked up 178 runs on the board on the back of a steady 63 (52 balls) from skipper KL Rahul, it looked as if the match was beyond the reach of Chennai since their chases had unravelled of late.
But Watson and Faf came out blazing in the powerplay. A scratchy Watson eventually found his touch and runs poured from his blade. Faf has been the man in form, and the two didn’t give any chance for Punjab to claw their way into the match.
Relive the match as it happened...
Also read
- IPL 2020 in UAE, REPORT CARD 2: The charge of the young brigade of Sunrisers Hyderabad
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kohli’s return to form lifts RCB ahead of Delhi clash
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs — as it happened
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Royal Challengers Bangalore played a perfect game
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Dinesh Karthik looks a captain under pressure already