Dubai: As one crosses the halfway stage of the Dream11 IPL being played in the UAE, the international odds makers are still keeping it simple and staying with the teams in form including high-performers Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Not surprising, considering the topsy-turvy results of the first half of the tournament which has seen title contenders Chennai Super Kings endure a dismal run winning - just two games from seven appearances.
A 4/1 second favourite behind four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians prior to the start of the tournament on September 19, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have struggled to find their form and balance and as a result have fallen out of favour - not just with their fans but also in the major international betting markets.
All the major firms are offering lucrative odds around 16/1 for the three-time former IPL champions to win the tournament. A very interesting option given that anything can happen in the second half of the league as the eight teams face each other for the second time before the top four are identified.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, two teams who have never lifted the IPL trophy in its history, are strongly fancied to end their drought at IPL 2020 according to the international bookmakers.
Both DC and RCB have matched MI with five wins each, encouraging the markets to tread carefully when laying out their odds. Kings XI Punjab languish at the bottom of the IPL points table and are currently rated a 50.1 outsider to win the tournament.
Latest Odds
(to win the IPL)
Mumbai Indians 2/1
Royal Challengers Bangalore 3/1
Delhi Capitals 15/4
Kolkota Knight Riders 7/1
Hyderabad Sunrisers 12/1
Chennai Super Kings 16/1
Rajasthan Royal 18/1
Kings XI Punjab 50/1
