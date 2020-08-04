Dubai: The Chennai Super Kings’ plans to come early to the UAE and get acclimatised to the conditions had a setback after the new directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India to travel only after August 20. However, it didn’t deter the three-time champions’ enthusiasm.
The yellow brigade took to twitter to show that they are in the positive frame of mind by saying “When your Dubai plan gets postponed but you’re in Habibi mode already,” and posted a photo-shopped picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja - all wearing a ghotra and agal instead of their regular yellow caps as they enter the field.
The ‘Whistle Podu’ squad had planned to arrive in Dubai by mid-August, one of the earliest among the eight teams, to gear up for the 13th edition of the richest franchise league in the world to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.
Cricket had come to a standstill for months now due to the covonavirus pandemic and one of the reasons for Dhoni, known for his meticulous planning as skipper of Super Kings and the Indian squad, and his men is to arrive early to hit the ground running early and be in shape when the showpiece begins.