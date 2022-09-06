Former India batter Suresh Raina has taken to social media to announce his retirement from all formats of cricket confirming the end of his IPL and India domestic career.
He played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s for India and was a member of the 2011 World Cup winning squad.
The decision will allow the 35-year-old to play tournaments like the Road Safety Series, for which he has already been confirmed, as well as overseas T20 leagues.
Absolute honour
Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket less than one hour after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15, 2020, could also play in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises.
“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket,” he tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.
Raina has not played first-class cricket since 2018. His final IPL match was in 2021 and he was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 player auction and not bought by any of the ten franchises.