Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner gestures as he walks back to the pavilion during the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 29, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Also in this package Sunrisers boost their playoff chance with win

Dubai: David Warner has signed off the from this edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in style. On May 1st he has to join Australian team’s training camp for the World Cup and he walked off from the IPL in style playing a match wining knock of 81 off 56 balls and ensuring his team a comfortable 45-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Monday night.

Arriving for the IPL, carrying the shame of the ban from the ball tampering incident and to walk away with the man of the match award in his last match of the season for Hyderabad must have been very rewarding. Scoring eight half centuries for the team, he has lifted Hyderabad close to qualifying for the play-off.

The determination in Warner to show that he is a legend and deserves respect for his skills was evident in each of his knocks. His form is also a warning for his opponents in the World Cup as he may provide a good start for Australians like he was doing for Hyderabad.

Only a man with a strong mind can do what Warner did in this IPL. He was repeatedly accused as the man behind the ball tampering incident. He was even addressed as the most unsporting cricketer and many Australians have felt he is a shame for the country. Today he is determined to bring glory for the Australians and have used the IPL very well as the launching pad to more glory. In the process, Hyderabad team have immensely benefitted. He has piled up 692 runs and is the highest scorer of the tournament.

Warner turned emotional after receiving the man of the match and could not hold back from expressing his fight against shame and how he wants to be a changed man. “I have worked hard over the last few months. Just put the bat down and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that’s worked for me,” he remarked.

Warner was often seen hugging his cute daughter Ivy Mae during this IPL. He would want his two daughters to grow up as being the daughter of a cricketer who brought glory to his country and they grow up watching the fans applaud their father as a hero.

Warner acknowledged that IPL is special for him and his family and he is thankful to the Hyderabad fans who have greeted him with kind words. His wife Candice had suffered a miscarriage in the aftermath of the ball tampering incident when the whole world pointed finger at her husband. She must have been happy on Monday night seeing thousands of fans giving her husband a standing ovation, clapping for him as Warner walked away for his next mission.