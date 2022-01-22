The retained picks by the 10 IPL teams are as follows:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.



DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.



KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine.



MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.



PBKS: Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.



RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.



RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.



SRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.



Team Ahmedabad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.



Team Lucknow: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.