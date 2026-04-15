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7 ducks in 2026: Abhishek Sharma sets new unwanted "duck record"

Record tally of ducks exposes consistency concerns for India’s aggressive young opener

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Abhishek Sharma sets new unwanted "duck record"
Abhishek Sharma sets new unwanted "duck record"
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Abhishek Sharma is back in the spotlight, but this time the conversation is not entirely positive. He has 7 ducks in this caledar year.

The young Indian batter, known for his fearless style, is now under scrutiny for a worrying pattern in his game. And it feels like a debate that has come full circle.

From “slogger” tag to World Cup redemption

During the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir had labelled Abhishek a “slogger” when he was struggling for form. The criticism drew attention, but Abhishek answered it in the best way possible.

He stepped up in the final with a big performance, silencing critics and earning widespread praise. It looked like a defining moment in his career.

The numbers tell a different story

Fast forward to now, and the concern has returned, backed by numbers.

Abhishek has 7 ducks in just 18 T20 innings this calendar year, setting a new unwanted record for an Indian by going past both Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson. He already has the most ducks by an Indian player in a calendar year, and it’s only April. Among the seven ducks, two are golden ducks.

His 2026 record so far paints the picture clearly:

  • 2 ducks vs New Zealand in January

  • 3 ducks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including back to back zeros

  • 2 ducks in the ongoing IPL, against LSG and RR

For an aggressive opener, failures are part of the game. But this frequency is raising serious questions.

Talent is not the issue

There is no doubt about Abhishek’s ability. On his day, he can take down any attack and shift momentum within a few overs.

But consistency is now the talking point.

One big tournament or a few standout knocks are not enough at the top level. The best players find a way to balance risk with control, something Abhishek is still searching for.

A pattern teams are exploiting?

The repeated early dismissals suggest that bowlers may have found him out. Whether it is a technical gap, shot selection, or approach under pressure, these are areas that could be targeted more going forward.

What next?

Abhishek has already shown he can respond when challenged. The World Cup final was proof of that. He needs to act quick or else someone else might pick his spot. There are loads of talents waiting in the corner.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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