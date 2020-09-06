Dubai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians drive home the meaning of team spirit, continuing to bond with each other as the countdown to the 13th IPL in the UAE picks up some steam.
Their Twitter account is flush with upbeat pics of players enjoying their workouts at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi even as the temperature hovers around the 40 degree mark.
All posts are hashtagged #OneFamily demonstrating the team mantra of staying together through thick or thin. No wonder they are most successful team in IPL history, having won four titles.
With former Sri Lankan ace Mahela Jayawardene at the head of affairs and former New Zealand cricket coach Shane Bond handing down tips on bowling, the Paltan look to be in great shape to defend their title.
I’m sure the bookmakers have taken hints after keeping a close eye on their positive body language as the Indians are big favourites ahead of their seven rivals to add the UAE edition of the world’s most popular Twenty20 league to their trophy cabinet.