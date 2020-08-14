Dubai: It is a cricket tournament that eclipses most others and is arguably the most attractive when it comes to the betting market.
Despite being contested by just eight teams, the Indian Premier League (IPL) appeals to a legion of fans, a fact emphasised by its phenomenal growth since it debuted in 2008.
According to unofficial sources the turnover leaderboard is staggering and one of the most dominant in the minds of oddsmakers and customers.
The 13th edition of the IPL, which will be staged in the UAE from September 19 through November 10, is the most-attended cricket league in the world and in 2010 it became the first sporting event in the world to be broadcast live on YouTube
The brand value of the IPL in 2019 was $6.7 billion, according to New York-based multinational financial consultants Duff & Phelps. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the 2015 IPL season contributed $182 million to the GDP of the Indian economy.
The current IPL title holders are the Mumbai Indians, who not surprisingly are the 4/7 on-money favourites to win the tournament for the fifth time and pocket a cool purse of more than Dh10 million.
Interestingly, oddsmakers have all the teams closely pegged, with only Kings XI Punjab 6/4 and Rajasthan Royals 7/4 offered at slightly more attractive odds.
IPL odds
Mumbai Indians 4/7
Hyderabad Sunrisers 11/18
Chennai Super Kings 5/7
Kolkata Knight Riders 5/7
Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/11
Delhi Capitals 10/11
Kings XI Punjab 6/4
Rajasthan Royals 7/4
Source: SportPesa