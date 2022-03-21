Karnataka’s duo of stylish batter Karun Nair and mystery spinner KC Cariappa are back in the Rajasthan Royals camp for the Indian Preimer League and are looking forward to contributing to the team’s success.
“Obviously a lot of things have changed since when I was here (at the Royals) first, but this team always feels like home to me. We have a well-balanced side, and I’m enjoying getting to know all the guys here. It’s an exciting phase in the history of this franchise and I’m looking forward to playing an exciting brand of cricket, which I know the Royals always strive to do,” said Nair, who recently became a father.
Right-arm orthodox spinner Cariappa, who has spent the last two seasons with the franchise, is looking forward to working with two of India’s leading spinners. “It’s obviously good to be back at the Royals - my second home,” he said. “There’s a new feeling around the camp, which is obviously also down to the fact that we’ve got a solid team. I’m really looking forward to working with both Ashwin and Chahal. I’ve known Yuzi for a long time and have enjoyed interacting with him over the years. Whereas, with a legend like Ashwin bhai in the team, it’s a great thing for me to learn and improve my bowling by taking inputs from him.”
Having played with Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson before in the IPL, Nair says he’s excited to play with his “good friend”.
He said: “I’ve always loved playing with Sanju so I can’t wait to reconnect with him on the ground. We’ve had some really good partnerships over the years and I’m really happy to know Sanju, along with Kumar (Sangakkara) and Zubin (Bharucha), have shown the faith in me to bring me back into the team.”