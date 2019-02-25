Chasing the score, Karachi got off to a shock start. They lost their star opener Babar Azam to the first ball from Sohail Tanvir, who forced Azam to play into the hands of Mohammad Nawaz at point. Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the second over had Colin Munro caught by Watson at square leg for 3. Awais Zia and Colin Ingram put on 50 runs in 6.3 overs when Zia edged a googly from leg spinner Fawad Ahmad to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz for 19. Livingstone joined Ingram, who raced to his half century in 31 balls.