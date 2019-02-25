Sharjah: Karachi King snapped Quetta Gladiators’ victory run through a magnificent century from Colin Ingram in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League at Sharjah Stadium.
Chasing Quetta’s impressive total of 186 for 5, Karachi’s South African batsman Ingram hit an unbeaten 127 runs off just 59 balls with 12 boundaries and eight sixes to steer his team to the target with eight balls to spare and win by six wickets. He put on 91 runs in 7.4 overs the Liam Livingstone (18) and then another unbeaten 43 runs in three overs with Ben Dunk (15n.o). He had also put on 50 runs in 6.3 overs with Awais Zia (19).
Ingram thus became the first century maker of the fourth edition of the PSL and earned the honour of becoming the first overseas player to score a century in this league.
Quetta had posted their impressive total through Umar Akmal ‘s 55 runs off 37 balls with five sixes, Rilee Rossouw’s 44 runs off 32 balls with four boundaries and a six and Anwar Ali unbeaten 27 runs off six balls with four sixes . It was Quetta’s first defeat in this edition of the league having won all the last four matches. Karachi thus recorded their second win in five matches.
Karachi Kings had won the toss and elected to field. Quetta lost their first wicket in the third over when opener Ahsan Ali edged Aamer Yamin to wicketkeeper Ben Dunk for 7. Opener Shane Watson hit Sohail Khan for two sixes in the fifth over.
In the seventh over, Watson fell, slog sweeping and top edging Umer Khan to Sohail for 25. Umar Akmal and Rilee Rossouw maintained the run flow. Akmal hit Umer for two consecutive sixes in the ninth over. At the half way mark, Quetta were 87 for 2.
Akmal and Rossouw put on 63 runs in 6.5 overs for third wicket when Yamin clean bowled Rossouw for 44. Dwayne Smith provided support to Akmal who was in full flow. Akmal hit Colin Munro over long on for a six and then reached his half century with another six off Yamin in 36. Attempting another big hit Akmal fell for 55, caught by Liam Livingstone at long-off. Anwar Ali hit the last two balls of the eventful 19th over for consecutive sixes.
In the last over too, Anwar hit Mohammad Amir’s second delivery for a six and also the last ball for another six to remain unbeaten on 27 off six balls with four sixes.
Chasing the score, Karachi got off to a shock start. They lost their star opener Babar Azam to the first ball from Sohail Tanvir, who forced Azam to play into the hands of Mohammad Nawaz at point. Mohammad Nawaz, who bowled the second over had Colin Munro caught by Watson at square leg for 3. Awais Zia and Colin Ingram put on 50 runs in 6.3 overs when Zia edged a googly from leg spinner Fawad Ahmad to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz for 19. Livingstone joined Ingram, who raced to his half century in 31 balls.
Karachi went past the 100 run mark in the 13th over but the required run rate remained at over 11 runs. In the 14th over Ingram hit Mohammad Nawaz for three consecutive sixes. It brought down the required run rate to nine.
In the last five overs, Karachi needed 48 runs. Ingram reached his century in 50 balls and put on 91 runs in 7.4 overs when Livingstone (18) got caught and bowled by Tanvir for 18. Ben Dunk joined Ingram , who cracked Ghulam Mudassar for two boundaries and a six.
Karachi needed only 16 runs from the last 12 balls and Dunk hit the first ball of the 19th over for a six. Ingram steered his team to the target with a six off Anwar Ali over long on.
Brief scores
Karachi Kings bt Quetta Gladiators by six wickets. Quetta Gladiators 186 for 5 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 25, Umar Akmal 55, Rilee Rossouw 44, Anwar Ali 27n.o, Aamer Yamin 3 for 37) Karachi Kings 188 for 4 in 18.4 overs (Colin Ingram 127n.o, Sohail Tanvir 2 for 21). Man of the match: Colin Ingram.