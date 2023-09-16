COLOMBO: India spinner Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and Washington Sundar joined the team as a replacement, the country's cricket board said Saturday.
India will take on Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo with the teams looking to win the 50-over tournament and get momentum ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup.
Patel suffered a "left quadriceps strain" in the team's Super Four loss to Bangladesh where the bowling all-rounder took a wicket and scored 42 runs.
Sundar, an off-spinner who also bats, arrived in the Sri Lankan capital on Saturday evening to join the squad, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.