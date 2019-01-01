Brilliantly placed to win their first series ever in Australia, India will approach the final Test full of confidence. Going by what Tim Paine has said, a turner is on the cards in Sydney which, in my eyes, makes the call of who should replace Rohit Sharma fairly obvious. Already, the fast bowlers have shouldered a heavy workload, and the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin will not just strengthen the spin department but also ease some of the burden on the quicks. As he has shown many times in the past, Ashwin has the technique to do well with the bat overseas. I would back him to make a successful return to the playing XI, just as I would back India to sign off with a win and bring back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in style.