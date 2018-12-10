Kohli, who can never hide his emotions and remain cool and calm like his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said: “It’s important to stay calm. The odds were stacked up against them as soon as we got Pat Cummins out. I wouldn’t say I was cool as ice but you try not to show it. It was just a matter of one mistake or one good ball. Super proud to have four bowlers and take 20 wickets to win this Test match.”